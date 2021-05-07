McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.27, but opened at $23.54. McAfee shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 4,960 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

Get McAfee alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.