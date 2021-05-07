McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 35.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $234.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

