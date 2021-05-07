McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.19% of McKesson worth $60,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $10.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,810. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

