McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

