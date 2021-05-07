Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND remained flat at $$110.50 during midday trading on Friday. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

