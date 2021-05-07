Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $5.41 on Friday, reaching $172.93. 35,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

