Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.22. 31,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

