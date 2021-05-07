Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.07. 37,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

