Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,422 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $126.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

