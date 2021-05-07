Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 6,047 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $61.79. 947,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.