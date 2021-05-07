Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Shares of ROST traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. 21,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,267. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $133.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

