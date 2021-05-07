MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MD traded up $5.34 on Friday, hitting $32.10. 2,704,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

