Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 92,276.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

