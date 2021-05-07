Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,368 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 722.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Tapestry stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

