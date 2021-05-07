Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 620.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

