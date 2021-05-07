Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2,995.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $210.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.86. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

