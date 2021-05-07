Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.45 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.36.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

