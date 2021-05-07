megaBONK (MBONK) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $6,462.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.