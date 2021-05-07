Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $533.60

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 533.60 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 526.80 ($6.88), with a volume of 946089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).
MGGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.17.
Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
