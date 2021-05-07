Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $533.60

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 533.60 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 526.80 ($6.88), with a volume of 946089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

MGGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

Get Meggitt alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 424.17.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.