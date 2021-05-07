Meme Trading Down 15% This Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $1,175.87 or 0.02029359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $32.92 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00725143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00020133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

