Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.01 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -325.00%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

