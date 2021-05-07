Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $87.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $57.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $326.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $789,095.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $2,039,079.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,203 shares of company stock worth $4,479,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 405,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $827.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

