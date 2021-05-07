Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00062567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00780961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.90 or 0.08815789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

