Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $831,825.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $31.62 million and $831,825.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.36 or 0.06144574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00219868 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,284,077 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,980 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

