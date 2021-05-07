Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.01

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth $96,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

