Michael J. Landine Sells 19,477 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.00. 3,003,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

