Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.96.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.75. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.