MiL.k Trading Down 7.1% This Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. MiL.k has a market cap of $145.66 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MiL.k alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.97 or 0.00262073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01120023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00752100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.18 or 0.99201583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.