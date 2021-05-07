MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $535,024.79 and $737.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.78 or 0.06133265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.53 or 0.02501225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.42 or 0.00611492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00211554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00812131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.00684049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.50 or 0.00571715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004985 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

