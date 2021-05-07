Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

