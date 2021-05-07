Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,686,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

