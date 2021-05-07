Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Issues Earnings Results

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $6.77 on Friday, reaching $144.00. 2,032,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,705. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.46.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.