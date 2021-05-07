Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.49 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $26.13 or 0.00045246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $38.49 million and $42,253.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,473,022 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.