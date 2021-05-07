Mirrored Microsoft Price Hits $255.07 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $153,186.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for approximately $255.07 or 0.00445209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 139,027 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

