Mirrored Tesla Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.53 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $264,715.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $680.27 or 0.01167314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.21 or 0.00262898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.75 or 0.01108083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.09 or 0.00765469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.98 or 0.99935194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 56,638 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

