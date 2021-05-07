Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 840 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $157.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

