Mizuho Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $180.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVLR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.35. 27,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52-week low of $92.53 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

