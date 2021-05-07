Mizuho Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $155.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.19.

Expedia Group stock traded up $13.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.79. 210,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

