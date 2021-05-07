Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading Up 68.5%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) was up 68.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 12,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Cinema Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Cinema Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.