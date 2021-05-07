ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 144,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.84. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

