Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.18% of Moelis & Company worth $41,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 210,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock valued at $33,068,581. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MC opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

