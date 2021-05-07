Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.50.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $224.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $227.45.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

