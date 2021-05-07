Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $31.27 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $31.27 million and approximately $507,810.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 157% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.05 or 0.00812131 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

