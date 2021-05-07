MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.90 million.

MGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,289. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $584.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

