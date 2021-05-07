Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

