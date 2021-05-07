Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

