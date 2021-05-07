Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 10,404 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

SO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 85,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

