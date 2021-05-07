Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 3.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $70.58. 173,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $1,160,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.