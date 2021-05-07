Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

RTX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 70,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,909. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.