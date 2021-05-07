Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 613,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,530,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.